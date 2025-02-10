Latest News

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) continues the quarterly lunch-and-learn webinar series with a session focused on highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) and small poultry flocks.The 1-hour session will be Wed., Feb. 19 at Noon Eastern. It’s free to the public via MS Teams. The session will be recorded and posted to BOAH’s YouTube channel at a later date.  

Veterinarians and registered veterinary technicians who participate can earn 1 hour of continuing education credit.

What Hobby Poultry Flock Owners Need to Know about HPAI
Wednesday, February 19 @ Noon Eastern
Purdue University Animal Sciences Poultry Specialist Darrin Karcher will address issues important to those who own small poultry flocks:

  • What you need to know about highly pathogenic avian influenza
  • Biosecurity
  • Practical ways to protect your flock

Participants are invited to submit questions for Dr. Karcher before the webinar to: animalhealth@boah.in.gov

To register:  https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/30e81816-8b6f-4960-a9a9-0a107b014116@2199bfba-a409-4f13-b0c4-18b45933d88d

Please pre-register as the system will email a link to log in.
Participants may register up to the start of the webinar,
but must allow time to receive the email with the access link.

