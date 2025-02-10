Francis R. “Jim” Riffel, age 95, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana.

Jim was born in Dodgeville, Iowa, on June 6, 1929, to William and Mary Jane (Beckman) Riffel. He married Joan Herzog on June 27, 1953, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Burlington, Iowa. She preceded him in death on April 21, 2008.

He was a 1947 graduate of Burlington High School in Burlington, Iowa.

He was a United States Army Veteran.

Jim worked at Jasper Desk, where he had retired as General Manager after 26 years.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and was awarded the Brute Award for his service within the parish. He was also a member of the Holy Name Society, Jasper K of C, and VFW Post #673.

He was a volunteer for the American Cancer Society, St. Charles Health Campus and Memorial Hospital.

Jim enjoyed walking, exercising, bowling, fishing, reading, and big band music.

Surviving are five daughters, Mary Ann (James) Bartley, Jasper, IN, Patricia Joan Riffel, Milwaukee, WI, Kristine Marie (Kerry) Jochim, Jasper, IN, Karen Frances (Robert) Grewe, Jasper, IN, Beth Ann (Jon) Blackgrave, Jasper, IN, three grandchildren, Jenna (Tom) Davey, Brandon Jochim, and Zachary Grewe, three step grandchildren, Peyton, Kendyl, and Trey Blackgrave, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death besides his wife are three sisters and six brothers.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Francis R. “Jim” Riffel will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military gravesite rites.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Dubois County Right to Life, Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center or to a favorite charity.

