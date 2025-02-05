Latest News

In a post to the Uebelhor Toyota Facebook page, it was announced a special Toyota Match donation was made.

On Wednesday, February 5th, 2025, Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide joined Mike Steffe of Tri County YMCA to accept a $5000 check from Uebelhor & Sons and Toyota.

This donation will go toward the construction of the new YMCA “Regional Wellness Center” here in Jasper. When completed, this new facility will service residents of Dubois County and surrounding counties.

On By Celia Neukam

