An afternoon of family-friendly laughter, rhythm, and interactive fun will be hitting the Jasper Arts Center stage when the dynamic percussion and comedy duo, Buckets N Boards, performs on Saturday, February 15th, at 3:30 PM.

Known for their electrifying performances filled with fast-paced drumming, hilarious improvisation, and audience participation, Buckets N Boards is a show that promises entertainment for all ages.

Created by performers Gareth Sever and Matt Levingston, Buckets N Boards has captivated audiences worldwide, including multiple headlining seasons in Branson, Missouri, and performances on Disney Cruise Line.

Their show blends extraordinary musicianship with comedy, utilizing everything from tap shoes and buckets to body percussion and ukuleles, ensuring a one-of-a-kind experience that will leave audiences amazed and laughing out loud.



Tickets are available now for $15 per person and can be purchased online at jasperarts.org/tickets, by phone at 812-482-3070, or at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.