A convention for mothers and teen daughters called “In Her Shoes” will be coming to Santa’s Lodge, located at 91 West Christmas Boulevard in Santa Claus, on May 17th, 2025.

This event is designed to strengthen relationships between moms and teen daughters with the truth of God’s word and will have author, television host, and recording artist Shannon Perry, as the featured speaker.

Some topics covered during the event will include:

Parent/Teen Communication

Handling Bullies

Dating/Purity and God’s Promises

Esteem/Body Image and the Media

Friendship

Social Media

The convention will also have door prizes, games, break-out sessions for moms and teens, and more.

Tickets cost $22 per person and include breakfast and lunch. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit InHerShoesTour.com.