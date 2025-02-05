With tax season underway now that the IRS is starting to accept returns, and the end of the season set for Tax Day, April 15th, 2025, Indiana 211 is reminding Hoosiers they’re here to help.

Indiana 211 has partnered with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which offers free tax help to people who generally make $60,000 or less, persons with disabilities, the elderly, and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their tax returns. Through VITA, IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.



No application is needed to use this service. Assistance is provided at community and neighborhood centers, and other convenient locations throughout the state.

To find your local VITA Locations, CLICK HERE; or call 2-1-1 or 866-211-9966, for additional information about free tax assistance resources available in your community.

To report or Add VITA Locations in your area to their database, contact Indiana 211’s resource team at in211database@fssa.in.gov.