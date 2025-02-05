The Jasper Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council (JMYLC) will soon be holding a fundraiser at the Jasper Culver’s.

On Tuesday, February 18th, 2025, from 5 to 8 PM, community members can drop by the restaurant and purchase a meal or sweet treat. During the event, part of the proceeds from purchases made will help support the group’s 2025 project; building a new sand volleyball court at Buehler Park.

For more information, visit the JMYLC Facebook page. The Jasper Culver’s is located at 1907 North Newton Street.