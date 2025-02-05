Latest News

Precious Blood Church Hosts World Day of Prayer Service in March Daviess Community Hospital Expands Neonatal Services With Innovative Surfactant Administration Technique Farm Truck and Car Collision Slows Traffic at State Roads 64 and 162 Paoli Police Department Reflects on 2024 Achievements and Community Impact Hunter Education Course Scheduled in Loogootee

The World Day of Prayer returns to Jasper in 2025, with Precious Blood Church hosting the service on Friday, March 7, starting at 9:00 a.m.

The Cook Islands in the South Pacific will be the featured country for this year’s program. The theme, “I made you wonderful,” carries a message of empowerment for women, affirming that they are “fearfully and wonderfully made in the image of God.”

This will be the first local World Day of Prayer gathering since 2022. Visitors should park in the east lot and enter through the doors under the canopy.

Precious Blood Church is located at 1385 W. 6th Street. For more information, contact Ruth Fritch at 812-631-4230.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post