The World Day of Prayer returns to Jasper in 2025, with Precious Blood Church hosting the service on Friday, March 7, starting at 9:00 a.m.

The Cook Islands in the South Pacific will be the featured country for this year’s program. The theme, “I made you wonderful,” carries a message of empowerment for women, affirming that they are “fearfully and wonderfully made in the image of God.”

This will be the first local World Day of Prayer gathering since 2022. Visitors should park in the east lot and enter through the doors under the canopy.

Precious Blood Church is located at 1385 W. 6th Street. For more information, contact Ruth Fritch at 812-631-4230.