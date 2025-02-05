Daviess Community Hospital is pleased to announce a significant advancement in neonatal care through the introduction of Surfactant Administration via Laryngeal Mask or Supraglottic Airway (SALSA). This state-of-the-art procedure allows for surfactant delivery to newborns who need respiratory support, offering an effective and minimally invasive alternative that helps keep families closer to home.

Surfactant is a vital substance that reduces surface tension in the lungs, improving overall lung compliance and decreasing the work of breathing. Newborns—especially those born prematurely—often lack sufficient surfactant, which can lead to respiratory distress. The SALSA technique provides a less invasive method of administration, complementing the hospital’s existing neonatal ventilator capabilities.

“We are excited to bring this advanced procedure to our community,” said Troy Graber, RRT, MBA, Cardiopulmonary Manager at Daviess Community Hospital. “By offering SALSA, we can provide high-quality, specialized care right here in our facility, ensuring our patients and their families receive the support they need without the added stress of traveling.”

Daviess Community Hospital’s multi-disciplinary team—including hospitalists, cardiopulmonary specialists, and experienced neonatal care providers—has collaborated to make this innovative service available locally. This expansion underscores the hospital’s dedication to delivering exceptional healthcare that meets the evolving needs of the region.

“Our priority is always to invest in modern services that benefit our patients,” said April Settles, Chief Financial Officer at Daviess Community Hospital. “By adopting leading-edge techniques like SALSA, we continue to strengthen our commitment to accessible, patient-centered care in our community.”

For more information about services at Daviess Community Hospital, please visit dchosp.org or call (812) 254-2760.