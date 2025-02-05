Traffic was reduced to one lane Wednesday morning following a two-vehicle accident at Bretzville Junction, the intersection of State Roads 162 and 64. A farm truck heading west on State Road 64 attempted to turn south onto State Road 162 when, for unknown reasons, a red passenger car traveling east collided with the truck’s rear axle. No injuries were reported. The farm truck sustained minor damage, while the condition of the passenger car remained unclear.
