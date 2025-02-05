The Paoli Police Department released its 2024 End of Year Report, detailing key accomplishments, community outreach initiatives, and ongoing efforts to enhance public safety. Chief Randall Sanders highlighted the department’s dedication to protecting and serving Paoli residents while fostering trust and engagement within the community.

Training remained a priority, with officers completing over 24 hours of annual instruction, including specialized courses on drug interdiction, investigative techniques, and mental health response. The department also secured grants totaling more than $12,000, bolstering its K9 program and operational capabilities.

Community outreach played a vital role in 2024, with officers participating in events such as the First Chance Center Angel Tree, Clothe-A-Child, and local school activities. Partnerships with organizations like the Isaiah 1:17 Project and “Students vs. Police” events at Throop Elementary strengthened bonds with residents of all ages.

The report emphasized the department’s commitment to transparency, continuous improvement, and collaboration with the town council and residents. As the department looks toward 2025, efforts will focus on further enhancing safety measures and building stronger community ties.