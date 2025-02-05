Faith Baptist Church in Loogootee will host a comprehensive Hunter Education Course for those looking to learn safe firearm use, hunting ethics, conservation management, and more. Sponsored by Faith Baptist Church and West Boggs Park, the course is open to all interested participants.

The sessions will take place on Friday, February 28, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 1, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the certification.

Certified instructors and Indiana Conservation Officers will lead the course, covering essential topics such as game identification, archery, tree stand safety, and conservation practices.

The course is required for anyone born after December 31, 1986, who wishes to purchase a hunting license in Indiana.

For more information or to register, contact Kendrick Fuhrman or Tony Mann at 812-837-9536. Online registration is available at IndianaHunterEducation.com.