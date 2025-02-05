Huntingburg VFW Post 2366 invites veterans and community members to a special Veterans Valentine’s Dine and Dance event on Saturday, February 15. The evening promises delicious food, live music, and a chance to celebrate Valentine’s Day in style.

The dinner portion of the evening runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring a menu of baked spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, dessert, and lemonade or tea for $16 per person. Guests are encouraged to wear semi-formal or business attire.

Following dinner, the dance kicks off at 7 p.m., with live music provided by Starbound until 11 p.m. Admission for the dance is $10 for those not attending dinner. Veterans will be admitted free of charge.

The event will be held at Huntingburg VFW Post 2366, offering a night of good food, great music, and community connection.