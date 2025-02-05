Jasper Middle School will host a New Family Information Night on February 17, 2025, at 6 PM.

This event is an opportunity for families who do not currently have students enrolled at GJCS but are considering enrollment for the upcoming fall to visit Jasper Middle School and learn more about what the school has to offer. The event is open to current 5th through 7th-grade students.

Students and families from Ireland Elementary School and Jasper Elementary School will have the opportunity to tour in May. This event is specifically for families not currently enrolled in the GJCS school system.

The evening will feature a presentation followed by small group tours.

For questions, contact Jasper Middle School Principal, David Hubster, at dhuster@gjcs.k12.in.us or call 812-482-6454.