In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam joins WBDC Program Director and Morning DJ, Ty Hunter, to discuss the Annual WBDC Country Showdown, and to invite all area talent to enter into this country music competition, now in its 43rd year.

Entries are now being accepted for the 43rd Annual WBDC Country Showdown! Entry forms can be found on the WBDC website: https://wbdc.us/country-showdown/

Or, you can swing by the WBDC studios in Jasper, or give them a call at (812) 634-9232.

DEADLINE TO ENTER IS MARCH 28TH, 2025!

https://youtu.be/Mc0BhCBeE9w