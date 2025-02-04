On Saturday, February 1, 2025, the Heritage Hills High School and Middle School bands showcased their musical talents at the annual solo and ensemble festival held at Jasper Middle School. The event, which draws young musicians from across the region, provides a platform for students to perform individually or in small groups, receiving evaluations from experienced adjudicators.

Heritage Hills presented a total of 12 performances, achieving commendable results: eight gold ratings and four silver ratings. Notably, Caraline Arning qualified for her second consecutive state solo and ensemble performance, scheduled for March 1st. This accomplishment underscores her dedication and consistent excellence in music.

Congratulations to all the students involved for their hard work and achievements. Their success reflects the strength of the music program at Heritage Hills and the support of the Spencer County community.