On Saturday, May 17th, from 10 AM to 2 PM, join Framing Ferdinand for its “Community in Bloom” event for a day full of flowers, fun, and fresh air scattered throughout the Town of Ferdinand; bringing the community together to celebrate the beauty of spring with activities for all ages.

Enjoy a relaxing picnic vibe at the Wollenmann House, where you can bring a blanket and soak in the surroundings or grab a seat at a picnic table. While you’re there, enjoy free balloon art, face painting, and a hands-on flowerpot decorating and planting experience. The Bistro will be offering a special quick & easy menu, and a variety of food trucks will be set up at RDM, serving delicious eats from morning through the afternoon. The Humane Society will also be on-site with some sweet dogs looking for love.

In addition, stop by the Ferdinand Library for story time and crafts, visit the police station for a spring safety talk, tour police cars, receive special goodies from the officers, and enjoy all the other surprises along the way.

Many merchants will be offering their own unique and creative opportunities, including free seed packets, exciting giveaways, crafts and classes, and so much more. Browse a variety of vendors as well featuring hand-sewn items, a plant truck full of beautiful greenery, and handmade fishing lures.

For more details and a full list of locations, visit the Framing Ferdinand Facebook Page for all event stops, activities, and special offerings throughout town.