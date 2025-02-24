David Anthony Fischer, 80, of Jasper, formerly of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2025, at Serenity Springs Senior Living at Northwood in Jasper.

He was born February 18, 1945, in Huntingburg, to Louis and Antoinette “Peggy” (Johnson) Fischer. David attended Huntingburg High School and married Charlene Fuhrman on July 8, 1972 in St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ; worked for the Indiana State Highway Department and various wood factories in the county. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing guitar, reading, word search, road-tripping, cooking and sampling international cuisine. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Charlene.

David is survived by two daughters, Janet (Robert) Barnett of Dubois, Diana (Amy) Fischer of Tampa, Florida; four grandchildren, Joshua, James and Elizabeth Barnett and José Fischer Rubio.

Funeral services for David A. Fischer will be held on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper with burial to follow in Enlow Cemetery in Jasper. Pastor Jeff Donihue will officiate the funeral services.

Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral services.

