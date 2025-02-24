With the approaching tornado and severe weather season fast approaching, Hoosiers are being reminded that the week of March 9th through 15th, 2025, is designated Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana. The purpose of the week is to stress the importance of promoting the public’s awareness of what actions to take in case of tornadoes and other types of severe weather.

In conjunction with this week, and in cooperation with the National Weather Service, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, the Indiana Department of Education, and the Indiana State Police, Tuesday, March 11th, 2025, is set as the Statewide Tornado Exercise which will start at approximately 10:15 AM (EDT).

Dubois County will be participating in this upcoming exercise, so residents should make note that the sirens in the county will be tested that day as well. Should actual severe weather be a threat that day, the exercise will be held on March 12th, 2025. There will be no evening exercise.

Dubois County Emergency Management is recommending the public participate in this annual exercise to help improve their tornado preparedness and severe storms awareness programs and plans.

They also state that this is the time to consider the purchase of a NOAA weather radio so that you can receive notices immediately as they are given. The Dubois County Emergency Management Agency can program Midland NOAA weather radios Model#WR-120 for Dubois County residents. Those interested can reach out to their office for more information.

For more information, contact Tammy Humbert at Dubois County Emergency Management at (812) 482-2202.