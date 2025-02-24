Julie Ann Birkle, age 56, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at her home.

She was born June 26, 1968, in Jasper, Indiana, to Urban O. and Barbara “Jo Ann” (Streicher) Blessinger. Julie was a graduate of Southridge High School’s Class of 1986. She was always striving for knowledge and obtained her education degree from Indiana State University in 1990. She taught elementary school in South Carolina and later moved back home to raise her two boys. Julie’s most cherished role came in 2018 when she became a Nana and got the opportunity to stay at home and watch her grandson. She was a wonderful grandmother who was always teaching him new things and she never missed an opportunity to play with him any chance she got.

Julie was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. She was preceded in death by her father, Urban Blessinger; and sister, Kristi Wheatley.

She is survived by two sons, Kameron (Miranda) Birkle of Velpen and Andrew (Gabby) Birkle of Mesa, Arizona; her beloved grandson, Kason; her mother, Barbara J. Blessinger of Huntingburg; one brother, Kerry (April) Blessinger of Huntingburg; two sisters, Amy (Gary) Hoffman of Huntingburg and Kim (Rod) Mundy of Velpen; by nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Biju Thomas.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., on Thursday, the day of the funeral service. Memorial contributions can be made to family wishes. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com