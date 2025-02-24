James F. “Jim” Lehmkuhler, age 85, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 12:56 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana.

Jim was born in Siberia, Indiana, on December 17, 1939, to Casper “Cap” and Dorothy (Dooley) Lehmkuhler. He married Judith Ann “Judy” Eckstein on June 26, 1965, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on August 15, 2021.

He was a 1958 graduate of Jasper High School, where he played football and basketball and ran track. He then earned an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration from Vincennes University Jasper Campus.

He was a United States Air Force Veteran.

After his time in the military, he worked for STENS and then Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. After retirement, he became an independent insurance agent, founding

J. Lehmkuhler Insurance Agency.

Jim was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, American Legion Post #147, and the Jasper K of C.

He enjoyed gardening, traveling to Florida and walking on the beach with Judy, going out to eat, sitting on the back porch, and spending time with his family, especially attending his grandchildren’s events and spending time with them. He was an avid sports fan and had coached both Jasper Little League baseball and football.

Surviving are one daughter, Jill Bean (Michael), Jasper, IN, one son, Jon Lehmkuhler (Danielle), Lebanon, IN, four grandchildren, Paige and Noah Bean, and Jessica and Ava Lehmkuhler, and four sisters-in-law, Mary, Judy, Linda, and Madeline “Mattie”.

Preceding him in death besides his wife are four brothers, Casper “Cas” Leon, Donald L., William Edward “Ed,” and Larry W. Lehmkuhler, and one sister in-law, Naomi Lehmkuhler.

A Mass of Christian Burial for James F. “Jim” Lehmkuhler will be held at on 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military gravesite rites.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until the 2:00 p.m. Mass time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com