Friday evening, February 21st, Trooper Andrew Recker was working on State Road 162 in Jasper when he observed a pickup truck cross the center line and fog line multiple times. Trooper Recker stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Oscar Armando Flores Martinez. Flores Martinez showed visible signs of impairment. Flores Martinez was transported to the Jasper Police Department and then to the Dubois County jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Oscar Armando Flores Martinez, 55, Jasper, IN.

OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officers – Trooper Andrew Recker

Assisting Officer – Trooper Jon Villanueva

Assisting Agency – Jasper Police Department

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law