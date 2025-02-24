Saint Meinrad Archabbey and Seminary & School of Theology and the ALICE Training® Institute are teaming up to host an ALICE Instructor Certification Training at Saint Meinrad on May 21-22 from 8 AM to 5 PM Central Time.

This two-day instructor training course is designed to teach participants the skills and strategies to increase survivability during the gap between the time a violent event occurs, and law enforcement arrives. Upon successful completion of this course, participants will be Certified ALICE Instructors and will have the knowledge and resources to train others in your community.

ALICE Training is a solution of Navigate360 and is a valuable course for everyone: law enforcement, schools, universities, hospitals, businesses, and places of worship. Completing the ALICE Instructor Certification course provides individuals with certification in ALICE proactive options-based responses, preparing them to take those same strategies back to their organization and community. Additionally, registrants will gain access to exclusive ALICE resources and ongoing support.

The price of the training is $749, and registration can be completed online at https://cvent.me/vbgqoL?RefId=social.

For more information, email Darren Sroufe at dsroufe@saintmeinrad.edu or call 812-357-6331 during business hours.

ALICE Training is the original proactive options-based response program that prepares civilians with life skills to increase survivability in the face of violence. ALICE addresses the fallacies of a one-size-fits-all response plan by explaining the truths and realities of violent critical incidents. The reality is that extremely tragic outcomes in these events can be mitigated and are very much survivable. Through training and empowerment, citizens can apply the ALICE proactive response options and improve their chances of survival in any environment where they are confronted by an active shooter or violent intruder. ALICE strategies are taught with a trauma-informed approach and recommended by many federal and state official guidelines.

ALICE is aligned with recommendations from the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Health and Human Services, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Education, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and many state government agencies.

For more information about ALICE Training Institute, contact press@alicetraining.com.