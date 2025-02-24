Martha Jane Best, age 66, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 11:10 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Martha was born in Ireland, Indiana, on January 19, 1959, to Albert and Mattieline (Huber) Goeppner. She married Thomas Best on June 24, 1978, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

She was a homemaker and member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband of 46 years, Tom Best, Ireland, IN, one daughter, Tonya (Adam) Wininger, Jasper, IN, one son, Kurt (Shanelle) Best, Jasper, IN, eight grandchildren, Kaitlynn Barbee, Brianna Moffatt, Haley Wininger, Blaine Best, Bentley Best, Bekam Best, Clayton Best and Chase Best, one great grandson, August Barbee, and one great grandson due in May, four sisters, Rosie (Larry) Jellison, Jasper, IN, Wilma (Dave) Stemle, Ireland, IN, Donna Freyberger, Jasper, IN, Marilyn (Bernie) Beier, Ireland, IN, two brothers, Ralph (Carol) Goeppner, Jasper, IN, and Clete Goeppner, Ireland, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are one son, James “Jimmy” Best, her parents, Albert and Mattieline Goeppner, and three brothers, Leroy, Lee Albert and Bernie Goeppner.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Martha Jane Best will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Ireland, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. Mass time at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com