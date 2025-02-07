Latest News

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by St. Patrick’s Celebration Inc. Board Members Richard Olson and Levi Hulsman of Ireland, Indiana stopped by the studio this morning to spread some lucky cheer, and information about their upcoming festival!

The 16th Anniversary Celebration of the St. Patrick’s Celebration begin on Sunday, February 23rd, and the main festival weekend takes place throughout the town of Ireland, Indiana on March 15-16th, 2025.

To register for events, or to find more information, you can visit their website: https://www.stpatsirelandin.com/

https://youtu.be/u25d1xaAaP4

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

