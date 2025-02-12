A new public safety initiative in Huntingburg aims to protect community welfare by addressing the excessive accumulation of personal property. The measure includes provisions for enforcement, appeals, and resident communication.

The regulation establishes a month-long correction period before any penalties are assessed. Violations that remain unresolved after 30 days will trigger daily fines, starting at $50 and increasing to $100 per day, with a maximum penalty of $7,500. The city’s enforcement process includes provisions for court intervention if necessary.

Residents will have appeal rights within 10 days of receiving a citation. City officials are developing a comprehensive communication strategy to ensure all residents understand the new requirements, including digital and traditional outreach methods.

For more information, you can contact the City of Huntingburg.

