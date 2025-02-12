In observance of the Presidents’ Day holiday, Postal Service facilities will be closed for retail transactions on Monday, Feb.17, 2025. There will be no residential or business deliveries.

Although there will be no regular mail service, Priority Mail Express is delivered 365 days a year and will be delivered on Feb. 17.

Please note:

Stamps are available at most grocery, pharmacy, and convenient stores.

For 24/7 access to most postal products and services, go to www.usps.com , to find a ZIP Code, track a package, buy stamps, hold mail, print postage online, submit a change of address, schedule a package pickup, and find USPS locations including self-service kiosks.

Post Office will open and regular mail delivery will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 18.