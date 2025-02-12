Latest News

Three Arrested in Martin County Horse Neglect Case City of Huntingburg Addresses Hoarding Issues With New Ordiance Nominate a Physician for Memorial Hospital’s Little Company of Mary Outstanding Physician Award Dubois County Pride Festival Seeks Vendors for June Celebration Temporary Closure Planned for W. 11th Street in Jasper on Feb. 13-14

 In observance of the Presidents’ Day holiday, Postal Service facilities will be closed for retail transactions on Monday, Feb.17, 2025. There will be no residential or business deliveries.

Although there will be no regular mail service, Priority Mail Express is delivered 365 days a year and will be delivered on Feb. 17.

Please note:

  • Stamps are available at most grocery, pharmacy, and convenient stores.
  • For 24/7 access to most postal products and services, go to www.usps.comto find a ZIP Code, track a package, buy stamps, hold mail, print postage online, submit a change of address, schedule a package pickup, and find USPS locations including self-service kiosks.

Post Office will open and regular mail delivery will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post