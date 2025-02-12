Michael W. Hartley, age 64, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 4:36 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2025, at home surrounded by family.

Mike was born in Salem, Indiana, on December 4, 1960, to Robert and Jessie (Clemmons) Hartley. He married Sherri Brosmer on August 27, 1983, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Mike was a graduate of Salem High School.

He had worked as an electrician for E & K Electric until they closed, and then in maintenance at Ackerman Oil, and most recently as an electrician for Fischer Electric. In addition, he was the founder of The Great Outdoors.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife Sherri Hartley, Ireland, IN, two daughters, Jeannie (Nick) Hopf, Alpharetta, GA, and Jordan Hartley, and boyfriend, Daniel Sheehan, Johnson City, TN, two grandchildren, Abram and Nyla Hopf, one sister, Dr. Belinda Hartley, Billings, MT, and one brother, Charles “Chuck” Hartley, Louisville, KY.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Michael W. Hartley will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2025, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery in Ireland.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The parish will pray a rosary at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or to the wishes of the family.

