The public is asked to help nominate a deserving physician for our annual Little Company of Mary Outstanding Physician Award. In support and recognition of exceptional and exemplary devotion to continuing Christ’s healing mission, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center began presenting the LCM Outstanding Physician Award to a deserving physician in 2013. This award is named after the Little Company of Mary Sisters, the founders of Memorial Hospital.

The award is based on outstanding job performance reflecting Memorial Hospital’s Mission Statement and the Core Values of Respect for Human Dignity, Compassionate Caring, Stewardship, Quality, and Justice. To be accepted as a nominee, a physician must be classified as a member of the hospital’s active Medical Staff for a minimum of 12 months and be in good standing with the Medical Staff.

The nomination process begins with an individual completing and submitting a nomination form to Tina Roos in Memorial Hospital’s Medical Staff Office by March 1, 2025. All nominations will be reviewed by the hospital’s Selection Committee consisting of Medical Staff officers, the Chief Administrative Officer, a Little Company of Mary Sister, the Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, the Director of Mission Integration, and the Vice President of Patient Services and Chief Nursing Officer of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. The LCM Outstanding Physician Award will be presented by the Medical Staff President on April 2.

For more information or to receive a nomination form, please contact Tina Roos at 812-996-0675 or troos@mhhcc.org, or go online to www.mhhcc.org and click on the section titled “Read All About It”.