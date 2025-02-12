The Dubois County Pride Festival Committee has announced that vendor registration is now open for their 2025 celebration, scheduled for Saturday, June 21. The family-friendly event will take place at the Jasper Riverwalk’s Dave Buehler Plaza from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM Eastern time.

Vendors interested in participating must complete their registration and submit payment by May 1, 2025. The festival committee will assign 10′ x 10′ booth spaces to approved vendors, who must provide their own tables, chairs, and signage. Setup will begin at 9:30 AM on the day of the event, with all vendors required to be fully set up by 10:45 AM.

While canopies are permitted at vendor booths, the committee emphasizes that they must be properly secured with weights rather than stakes due to venue restrictions. Additionally, alcohol is not permitted at vendor booths.

The committee stresses that this is an inclusive, welcoming event for all ages. As such, all merchandise, displays, and materials must be family-friendly and appropriate for children. Items featuring explicit language, imagery, or themes unsuitable for all audiences will not be allowed.

Vendors can register through the festival’s official Zeffy ticketing page. For additional information or questions, interested parties can contact the committee at info@duboiscountypride.com. Updates and announcements will be shared on the Dubois County Pride Facebook page.

The festival promises to be a celebration of diversity and inclusion in the heart of Jasper, bringing together local vendors and community members for this special summer event.