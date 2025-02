The Jasper Street Department will close W. 11th Street from the Main Street intersection west, approximately 120’. Motorists will be able to access 11th St. from Newton St./US 231.

This closure will take place on Thursday, February 13th at 8:00am. Barring any unforeseen issues, the street should reopen by 3:30pm on Friday, February 14th.

The closure will take place barring inclement weather or any other unforeseen event.