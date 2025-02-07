Latest News

On Thursday evening, February 6th, Trooper Leah Schnell was working on State Road 56 in West Baden when she observed a vehicle with an expired license plate. Trooper Schnell made a traffic stop on the vehicle and spoke to the driver, Caden Millspaugh. Millspaugh showed visible signs of impairment. Millspaugh was transported to IU Health Hospital in Paoli for a chemical test. Millspaugh was arrested and transported to the Orange County jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Caden M. Millspaugh, 23, Shoals, IN.

OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Leah Schnell

Assisting Officer – Trooper Noah Ewing

Assisting Agency – West Baden Police

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

On By Joey Rehl

