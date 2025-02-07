The Astra Theatre will be welcoming the world’s #1 Taylor Swift DJ on Saturday, March 1st, 2025, to turn their venue into a Taylor Dance Party for all ages. Doors will open at 6 PM EST and the show will start at 7 PM EST.



DJ Swiftie has earned the reputation as the best due to traveling over 250 days per year around the world performing for audiences with electrifying mixes that seamlessly blend Taylor’s iconic hits. With a unique ability to read the crowd and create unforgettable experiences, DJ Swiftie transforms every event into a celebration of music and nostalgia. Whether in intimate settings or large festivals, DJ Swiftie’s passion for Taylor’s artistry shines through, making each performance a magical journey for fans.

Tickets are on sale now at AstraTheater.com, and are priced at $25 for the balcony, $30 for the main floor, and $35 for the front 4 rows.