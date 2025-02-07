The Town of Ferdinand is set to hold a second public open house to discuss the Flourishing Ferdinand Comprehensive Plan. The comprehensive plan is a guidance document for future growth and development that frequently focuses on the next 10 to 20 years, as well as a roadmap for effective decision-making in private development projects and community initiatives for the public good.

The public meeting will take place at the Ferdinand Community Center, located at 1710 Community Drive, on Thursday, March 6th, 2025, from 6 to 7:30 PM.

The meeting will be in an open house format with a short formal overview presentation starting at 6:10 PM. During the short presentation, attendees will learn more about the planning process, what a Comprehensive Plan is, and how the room is oriented to provide input that evening. Residents can stop by anytime during the allotted timeframe to share input.

The public meeting will allow residents to review draft goals and strategies; and through a series of interactive exercises, provide ideas and input on future growth and connectivity and future priorities for the Town. Project staff will be on hand to collect input, discuss ideas, and answer questions.

At the conclusion of the public meeting, an online survey will be released to gather input from those unable to attend the in-person session. The plan is scheduled to be completed by May 2025.

For more information about the Flourishing Ferdinand Comprehensive Plan, visit the project website flourishingferdinand.com, or contact Sam Wiser, by email at swiser@tswdesigngroup.com, or by phone at 317-608-5004.