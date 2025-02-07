Dubois Ruritan has announced they are taking pre-sales for an upcoming dinner. Pickup will be on Sunday, March the 2nd from 10:30 to 12:30 at the Dubois Community Park.

Dinners include:

Smoked Chicken

Green Beans

Cheesy Hashbrown Casserole

Slaw

The cost of the dinner is $14 and all proceeds benefit the Dubois Community Park.

Payments may be made via Venmo @duboisruritanclub or to any Ruritan member.

Please visit the Dubois Ruritan Facebook page for more information.