Dubois Ruritan has announced they are taking pre-sales for an upcoming dinner. Pickup will be on Sunday, March the 2nd from 10:30 to 12:30 at the Dubois Community Park.
Dinners include:
- Smoked Chicken
- Green Beans
- Cheesy Hashbrown Casserole
- Slaw
The cost of the dinner is $14 and all proceeds benefit the Dubois Community Park.
Payments may be made via Venmo @duboisruritanclub or to any Ruritan member.
Please visit the Dubois Ruritan Facebook page for more information.
