German American Bank has announced Kim Hief has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Director of Business Transformation and Integration Office.

With this promotion, she expands her responsibilities of leading continuous improvement efforts, enterprise project management, and strategic planning of projects and resources for the company. She will also lead integration projects, both related to mergers and acquisitions, as well as bank-wide implementations of any new team, process, and/or system change.

Kim Hief joined German American in 2020 as Vice President, Continuous Improvement. She has over 20 years of experience launching CI programs in four different industries, managing application support, customer experience, quality management programs, strategic planning, leadership development, and operational functions. Kim holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and business administration from the University of Southern Indiana as well as certifications as a Six Sigma Master Black Belt and Change Management Professional.

On By Celia Neukam

