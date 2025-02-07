Latest News

Jasper High School’s Performing Arts Department invites the community to experience Peter and the Starcatcher, a captivating prequel to the beloved tale of Peter Pan. The production brings adventure, magic, and heart to the stage, offering an unforgettable journey for all ages.

Showtimes are set for Thursday, February 13th at 7 p.m., Friday, February 14th at 7 p.m., and Sunday, February 16th at 2 p.m. All performances will take place at Jasper High School.

Tickets are available for purchase online at ticketor.com/jhsperformingarts or can be bought at the door before each performance.

Don’t miss this enchanting production filled with wonder and excitement as Jasper High School brings this imaginative story to life!

On By Joey Rehl

