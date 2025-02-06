Latest News

2025 Irish Trot 5K Walk/Run Details Announced Local Author Fair Showcasing Community Writers at JDCPL Libraries Daviess Community Hospital Offers Immediate Pulmonary Function Testing to Meet Growing Demand Patoka Hills Quail & Upland Game Alliance Banquet Set for February 22nd Tony Award-Winner Norbert Leo Butz to Perform at Jasper Arts Center

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Linsey Alvey, the Marketing and Relations Manager of Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana, and Anna Block, local student and Brownie Scout, to discuss this year’s cookie sales, when you can expect orders to be delivered and for sales booths to appear locally, as well as what Girls Scouts does throughout the year, and what makes Girls Scouts so fun for the kids.

Find cookies near you: https://www.girlscouts-gssi.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html

https://youtu.be/zh7sSqgyF9k

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Related Post