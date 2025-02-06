In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Linsey Alvey, the Marketing and Relations Manager of Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana, and Anna Block, local student and Brownie Scout, to discuss this year’s cookie sales, when you can expect orders to be delivered and for sales booths to appear locally, as well as what Girls Scouts does throughout the year, and what makes Girls Scouts so fun for the kids.

Find cookies near you: https://www.girlscouts-gssi.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html

https://youtu.be/zh7sSqgyF9k