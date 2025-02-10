A new riverfront park featuring native Indiana plants and trees is in development for downtown Leavenworth’s main strip. The Leavenworth River Park project will incorporate native flowers, grasses, and trees selected to provide year-round visual interest, including maples, redbuds, crabapples, white lilacs, and spruces. A gazebo surrounded by white lilac trees will serve as a central gathering space for community events.

Project organizers are currently seeking to raise $40,000 by March 15, with the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority pledging to match all donations dollar-for-dollar. Once complete, the park will feature seasonal highlights including spring blossoms, summer shade, vibrant fall colors, and evergreen winter interest, with Christmas light displays planned for the holiday season.

For more information or to support the project, visit Patronicity.com/LeavenworthRiverPark or follow the Leavenworth River Park Facebook page. The project aims to create an engaging community space while celebrating southern Indiana’s natural heritage through thoughtful landscaping and design.