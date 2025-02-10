Robert (Bob) Edward LeMere, 93, passed away at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Bob was born December 13, 1931, in Mishawaka, IN to Lloyd and Genieva (Wachs) LeMere.

On September 8, 1951, Bob married Mary Ellen Lahey in South Bend, IN. She preceded him in death on March 30, 2019.

He is survived by daughters, Debbie Gillespie, Sharon (Daniel) Heeke, Cynthia (Jim) Risner, and Eva (Chuck) Witham; sons, Charles LeMere and Edward (Mary Beth) LeMere; 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, 3 sisters, and a son-in-law, Gary Gillespie.

Bob was a Tool and Die Maker and Machinist by trade. He loved to fish and do woodworking, camping, and traveling with Mary. Bob was a kind generous man who loved spending time with his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on February 21st at Becher Funeral Home from 2-4:00 PM ET.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 225 North Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand has been entrusted with arrangements.

