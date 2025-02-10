Armin W. Zehr, age 99, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 8:08 a.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at Serenity Springs Nursing Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Armin was born in Dubois, Indiana, on May 24, 1925, to Charles and Anna (Kalb) Zehr. He married his wife of almost 74 years, Margaret Bauer on May 8, 1951, at the Hill Church in Dubois, Indiana.

He was a 1943 graduate of Dubois High School and was a member of their basketball team.

He was a lifetime farmer. He took very good care of his parents, and was adamant about taking care of the family farm and making sure they had a place to live as long as they were living.

He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Dubois and became an active member of the church. He was a member of the Dubois Community Club, Dubois Investment Club, Dubois Park Board, Cattleman’s Association, and member of the Gideon’s for over 50 years.

Armin loved to spread God’s word around the world and to tell others about Jesus; he loved to do this above all else. He also enjoyed watching IU Basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals.

He is survived by his wife Margaret Zehr, Dubois, Indiana, one son, Timothy (Janet) Zehr, Thompsons Station, TN, two grandchildren, Matthew (Hannah) Zehr and Jennifer (Stephen) Hughes, and five great grandchildren, Malakai and Oaklee Zehr and Madeline, Maisie, and Ridge Hughes.

Preceding him in death are his loving parents, one sister, Jeannette Angerer, eight brothers Willis, Paul, Harry, Luther, Raleigh, Floyd, Oliver, and an infant, Arthur Zehr.

A funeral service for Armin W. Zehr will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at St. Peter’s UCC in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be to St. Peter’s UCC or to The Gideons International.

Online condolences may be made to www.becherkluesner.com