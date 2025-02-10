James Luther Weisman, age 87, of Otwell, Indiana, passed away at 8:08 p.m., on Friday, February 7, 2025, at his residence.

He was born December 4, 1937, in Dubois County, Indiana, to Nelson and Freda (Himsel) Weisman; and married Patricia Cox on May 4, 1968, at Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg. Mr. Weisman was a farmer; a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Otwell; and retired from the United States Army Reserves where he served for 21 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia A. Weisman who passed away February 5, 2022; his mother and father; and one sister, Joy Lee.

He is survived by two daughters, Lisa Weisman of Otwell, Ind. and Julie (John) Bott of Carmel, Ind.; one brother, Donald (Suzy) Weisman of Columbia, SC; and three grandchildren, Eli Williams, Jonas Williams and Isaac Fair.

Funeral services for James L. Weisman will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Otwell with burial to follow at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Otwell. Pastor Timothy Holt will officiate at the service. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Jasper American Legion Post #147 Memorial Detail.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-7:00 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 14th; and also at church from 9:00-10:00 a.m., Saturday, prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com