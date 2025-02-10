Poultry owners in Indiana are being urged to take extra precautions as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed once again in the state, with several counties in the northern and eastern regions included in the surveillance zones. Owners of affected flocks within these zones are being contacted by the Indiana Board of Animal Health (BOAH) for testing to control the virus’s spread.

HPAI poses a serious threat to poultry, with symptoms that may include sudden death, lack of appetite, decreased egg production, and other concerning signs. If any of these symptoms are noticed in birds, owners are urged to immediately contact the USDA at 1-866-536-7593.

To help protect flocks, experts recommend several biosecurity measures:

Limit exposure to wild birds

Control access to the farm

Keep facilities and equipment clean

Practice “All-In, All-Out” management

Report any suspicious illnesses

Additionally, poultry owners are encouraged to register their premises to improve traceability during outbreaks. For more information and resources, visit Indiana Premises Registration.

For further updates and guidance, visit the Purdue Extension Dubois County Facebook page.