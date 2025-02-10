The Huntingburg Police Department has launched a new Camera Registry program aimed at enhancing community safety and improving the efficiency of local investigations. This voluntary initiative allows residents and businesses to register their security cameras with the department. In the event of an incident near their location, the police may reach out to see if any footage captured could aid in the investigation.

The program is designed to support community policing efforts and help solve crimes more quickly, benefiting both residents and visitors. By participating, the community plays an essential role in ensuring a safer environment for everyone.

Privacy is a priority for the police department. Those who register their cameras will only be contacted if an incident occurs in their area, and their personal information, as well as any footage, will remain confidential.

Those interested in signing up for the Camera Registry can visit the Huntingburg Police Department’s website at polaris.cameraregistry.net. For additional information or assistance, contact the department and speak with Chief Brad Kramer or Assistant Chief Rusty Drew.

For further updates and details, residents can also visit the Huntingburg Police Department’s Facebook page.