Richard D. Vick, Jr 56, of English, Indiana, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2025, at his home.

He was born on March 3, 1968, in Tarboro, North Carolina, to Richard Douglas Vick Sr. and Sharron (Sheehan) Cox.

Richard was a proud member of the American Legion Riders Chapter 28, Squadron of New Albany, Indiana. He was a talented Journeyman Carpenter who loved woodworking and carpentry. Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle.

He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Douglas Vick Sr., and his nephew, Bradley A. Thompson.

Richard is survived by his wife, Wendy Wade; children, Richard Douglas Vick III, Raymond (Victoria Hensley) Wade-Vick, James T. Wade-Vick; his mother, Sharron (Tom) Cox; his siblings, Brian Cox, Amanda (Mike) Drake; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may visit on Saturday, February 15, 2025, from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. EST at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 P.M. EST at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, as an act of goodwill and kindness, please help a friend or family in need in memory of Richard.

Online condolences can be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com.

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Richard D. Vick Jr.