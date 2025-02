In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam welcomes Anthony Tarullo, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County, to discuss current project updates from the organization, updates taking place at their ReStore location, and an upcoming Huntingburg Beautification Initiative that they hope to tackle in April.

You can find more information about Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County by visiting their website: https://www.duboishabitat.org/

https://youtu.be/8Ujg18MI3gY