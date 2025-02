In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Mike Steffe, Executive Director of the Tri-County YMCA, to discuss their LiveStrong program, the current Strawberry fundraiser taking place until February 16th, upcoming part-time job opportunities, and progress with the Jasper Regional Wellness Center.

To donate or register for the unlimited amount of classes, visit their website: https://tricountyymca.org/

