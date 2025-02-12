The Martin County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is holding its annual spring fish sale, offering a variety of fish for local pond stocking. Orders must be placed by April 17, 2025, with fish delivery scheduled for April 24 at 9 a.m.

Pickup will take place at the Redemption Church parking lot in Loogootee, located at the junction of Highway 231 and Highway 50.

Available species include channel catfish, hybrid and regular bluegill, redear shellcrackers, largemouth bass, black crappie, grass carp, fathead minnows, and koi. Prices range from $0.90 to $17.00, with a minimum order of five grass carp.

Payments are accepted by cash or check only. To place an order, contact the Martin County SWCD at 812-295-3149 or email martinswcd@yahoo.com.