With crews expecting to set beams this week on the improved Adams Lane bridge as part of the I-69 ORX Project, rolling, short-term closures will be needed for the staging, delivery, and setting of the large concrete beams.

A total of eight beams will be set in two spans, four over southbound US 41 and four over northbound US 41. A large crane will be on-site to lift the beams into place.

On Thursday, February 13th, 2025, drivers can expect:

US 41 Southbound: Rolling short-term closures from around 11 AM to 4 PM

US 41 Northbound: Rolling short-term closures from around 11 AM to 7 PM

Each short-term closure is expected to last 15-20 minutes as each beam is lifted into place. The actual date may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen activities occur. Drivers should slow down, avoid distractions, and observe the lower speed limit in work zones.

Crews are replacing the superstructure of the Adames Lane bridge, which includes the beams and bridge deck. Upgrades are also being made to the barrier and guardrail. The work started late last year, and the rehabilitated bridge is expected to reopen this spring.

For more information about the I-69 ORX, visit I69OhioRiverCrossing.com.