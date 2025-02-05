Joshua “Ryan” Carlisle, 34 years old of Monrovia, Indiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 3, 2025. Ryan was born on January 17th, 1991, to Bruce and Lena Carlisle in Indianapolis, IN. Their family relocated to Monrovia, IN in 1995.



Ryan was born into a family of race enthusiast. He quickly came to love the sport. At the very young age of 8, he started go kart racing, eventually moving on to the world of mini sprint racing. Along with his very supportive team of brothers, sisters, grandparents, mother, and most supportive of all, his father Bruce. He became very good at the sport, with 2 track championships, and winning over 30 trophies in his all too short career of racing. Ryan’s dream was to carry on with the sport after graduating high school. Unfortunately, on May 1st, 2009, one week before Ryan would earn his high school diploma, he was a back seat passenger in a horrific accident, leaving him with permanent bodily injuries including Quadriplegia. This was something he and his family never could have dreamed of, even in their worst of dreams. From that day forward, Ryan had an uphill battle with his physical and mental health. He fought every day for nearly 16 years to survive these horrible incurable injuries. By the grace of God, he didn’t fight that fight alone. His parents Lena and Bruce held him up every minute of every day. They gave him every ounce of energy in their bodies to keep him alive and well. They gave up all of their wants and needs to meet his. To this day they hold no regrets giving him all their love and support. Though his story has many sad chapters, Ryan found much pleasure in sports such as basketball, football and of course racing. He watched and kept up with the games, teams, and stats every day. Ryan was a spitfire! Though his body was tattered and broken, he was very strong willed and a fighter. He stood up for himself and knew what he wanted. He liked to laugh and loved to tease those around him. He loved music and getting out on his Polaris. More than anything he loved his family and had a great love for all his nieces and nephews.

Ryan would want those who knew him or knew his story, to remember him not as a broken body or a sad story once told, but of a great warrior. A man full of love and spirit, and one who never gave up. He would encourage young people to protect their bodies and minds. To find joy in things to come and walk away from the things they know could harm them. Ryan is now with the savior and our Lord Jesus Christ.

Ryan was predeceased by his Grandfather Ford Sizemore, grandparents Hank and Wilma Carlisle. He is survived by his father and mother, Bruce and Lena Carlisle, grandmother Mary Sizemore, brother’s Rodney (Sherry) Carlisle, Nathan Batts, sister’s Jodie (Derek) Fultz, Magan Batts, and adopted family friend Tracy Swinford. His nieces Makinsey Woodard, Caitlyn Coffman, CJ Batts, Myranda Fultz, Lucas Manning, and Logan Fultz.

Funeral services will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg at 12:00 noon, on Friday, February 7, 2025. Friends may call for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Burial will follow at Cup Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Cup Creek Cemetery in Pike County. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com